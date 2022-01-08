Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

NYSE DE opened at $376.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $278.95 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.42. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

