Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading Down 0.7%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.62. 32,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 43,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 17.87% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

