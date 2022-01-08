Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,790,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,143,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,007,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 97.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

DEX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 34,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,085. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.