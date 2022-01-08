Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of DDF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3659 per share. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.72%. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.