Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €195.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($169.66) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €157.44 ($178.91).

ETR DHER opened at €85.10 ($96.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a one year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

