Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.20.

NYSE:DELL opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

