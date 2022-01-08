Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.88.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -319.28 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.