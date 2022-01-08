Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.64. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 161,901 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNN shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $16,629,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $11,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 241.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $5,618,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 12.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,735 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
