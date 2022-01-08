Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.64. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 161,901 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNN shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $16,629,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $11,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 241.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $5,618,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 12.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,735 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

