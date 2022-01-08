DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 109.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $75,901,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after buying an additional 1,253,906 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 394.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,923,000 after buying an additional 755,502 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRAY opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.