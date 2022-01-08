Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DWVYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF remained flat at $$44.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

