Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $24,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $257.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.31 and its 200 day moving average is $241.78. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.09 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

