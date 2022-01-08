Deutsche Bank AG Buys 50,173 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,654 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,173 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $24,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,009. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.64.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

