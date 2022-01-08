Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,366,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 370,535 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $19,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Contango Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer purchased 317,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $968,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

