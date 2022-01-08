Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 700.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,049 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $21,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EHC. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of EHC opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

