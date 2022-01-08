Deutsche Bank AG Has $23.91 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,972 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30.

