Deutsche Bank AG Has $25.14 Million Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.80% of Calix worth $25,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calix by 30.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,929 shares of company stock valued at $15,072,265 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CALX opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.48. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.