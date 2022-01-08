Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 181,559 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Cameco worth $22,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.8% during the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

CCJ stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

