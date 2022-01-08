Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $21,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.02. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

