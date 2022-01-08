Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,559 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Cameco worth $22,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,462,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,398 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

CCJ stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

