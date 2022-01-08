Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Aspen Technology worth $24,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $147.44 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

