Deutsche Bank AG Sells 499 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.83% of Masonite International worth $21,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after purchasing an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth $13,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 119,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

DOOR stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $92.76 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.