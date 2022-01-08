Deutsche Bank AG Sells 78,972 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,972 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $114.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

