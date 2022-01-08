Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €67.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.11 ($75.13).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA:DPW opened at €55.74 ($63.34) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($46.95). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.54.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.