dForce (DF) Reaches Market Cap of $40.91 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, dForce has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One dForce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a market capitalization of $40.91 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 358,645,560 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

