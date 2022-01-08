DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 365 ($4.92) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.06) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

DFS opened at GBX 240.50 ($3.24) on Wednesday. DFS Furniture has a 12 month low of GBX 203 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £621.42 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 265.84.

In other news, insider Mike Schmidt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($33,418.68).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

