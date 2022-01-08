DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $193,177.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00077779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.81 or 0.07370478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,804.73 or 0.99923437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00070974 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006986 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

