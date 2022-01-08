DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.26

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 2038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DICE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). On average, equities analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.