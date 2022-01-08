Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 25,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $161.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

