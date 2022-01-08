Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $223,963.63 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.99 or 0.07405523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00311705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.11 or 0.00896383 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00070463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00442243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00257333 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,228,338 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

