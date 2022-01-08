Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $240,961.31 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,026.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.44 or 0.07679574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.93 or 0.00316305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.50 or 0.00929176 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00073512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.00468075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.00264221 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,223,916 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.