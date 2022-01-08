DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $69.37

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.37, but opened at $67.37. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $70.55, with a volume of 18,444 shares trading hands.

DOCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,291 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

