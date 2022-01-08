Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $856.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00180502 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

