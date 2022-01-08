Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stake Raised by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares accounts for 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned about 0.58% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 70.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXS opened at $3.56 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

