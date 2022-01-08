Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Shares Down 0.3%

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX)’s share price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 2,132 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. UBS Group AG owned about 22.73% of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

