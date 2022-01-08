DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 50.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.11. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

