DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DLO stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,720,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

