DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives $201.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.83.

DNBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

DNBBY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. 42,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,937. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.44. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $2.0629 per share. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

