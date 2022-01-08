DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 60.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,403. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

