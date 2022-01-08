Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,019. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 87.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 52.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

