DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $62.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after buying an additional 217,147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DraftKings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,240,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

