Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 163.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 197,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Dropbox by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dropbox by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $297,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,079. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.