Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 13,977 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,977 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $76.77 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

