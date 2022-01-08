Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 6,124 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,124 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,799,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 170,653 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.80 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

