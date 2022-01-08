Duality Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 61.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,985 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 307,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in M.D.C. by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in M.D.C. by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,519 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $53.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

