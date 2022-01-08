Duality Advisers LP Has $760,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,389 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,339,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

SFM stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $30.61.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

