Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

