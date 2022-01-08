Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ManTech International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ManTech International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 4.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

