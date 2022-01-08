Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after acquiring an additional 640,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,835,000 after acquiring an additional 514,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 213,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.