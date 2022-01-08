Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,850 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,952,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

