Duality Advisers LP Sells 9,020 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,853 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

